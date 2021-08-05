VBT PD nabs suspect after Willow Run Airport car theft

Christopher Lee Krusac, 31, of Taylor was arraigned July 26 by 34th District Court Judge Lisa Martin on charges of carjacking, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding police, and assault on a police officer on July 23 in Van Buren Township.

Krusac was in custody at the Van Buren Township police lockup when he was arraigned by zoom and court defense attorney Daniel Bitar represented him for the arraignment. Krusac’s probable cause conference was set for Aug. 4 when he will have a new court-appointed attorney.

Van Buren Police had asked for $100,000 cash bond with a GPS tether for location. Judge Martin set a bond of $50,000 cash/10% and a GPS for location if released on bond.

Bitar explained his client has mental health issues and takes medication for that. The attorney said Krusac has been diagnosed with ADDHD, bipolar, depression and has a heart condition. Bitar said Krusac has been living with a friend in Taylor and has been out of work since COVID.

VBT Police Lt. Charles Bazzy said it all started when Willow Run Airport police initiated a chase for a stolen vehicle and VBT police joined the chase. The suspect pulled into Walmart and an airport police officer got hit with the vehicle, which then sped onto I-94, heading east.

Lt. Bazzy said they couldn’t get any help from Michigan State Police so they stopped the pursuit. He said at the time they didn’t know that a police officer had been assaulted.

He said Dearborn police were on surveillance on another case and they found the vehicle and so VBT police headed to Allen Park and were able to arrest the subject. He said the two VBT police vehicles that formed a blockade suffered minor damage when the fleeing suspect smashed into them and the cars have to be fixed.