VBT PD accreditation assessment team invites public comment

A team of assessors from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) will arrive on Dec. 20 and 21, to examine all aspects of the Van Buren Township Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services, Public Safety Director Gregory Laurain announced Dec. 6.

“Verification by the team that the Van Buren Township Police Department meets the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission’s “best practice” standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Director Laurain said.

As part of this on-site assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team by telephone or email. The public may call (734) 796-6131 on Dec. 21, 2021, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to speak directly to assessors.

Comments can also be written and sent to assessors at msilverthorn@whitelakepolice.com or emailed directly to Accreditation Program Manager Neal Rossow at nrossow@michiganpolicechiefs.org. A copy of the accreditation standards is available for inspection at the Van Buren Township Police Department at 46425 Tyler Rd., Van Buren Twp., MI 48111. Contact Public Safety Director Gregory Laurain at (734) 699-8934 for more information.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about Van Buren Township’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program manager at nrossow@michiganpolicechiefs.org or write the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Pkwy., Suite 600, Okemos, MI 48864.

The Van Buren Township Police Department must comply with 105 standards in order to achieve accredited status. Public Safety Director Laurain said, “Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”

The Accreditation Program Manager for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police is Ret. Chief Neal Rossow.

“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar Michigan law enforcement agencies,” Chief Rossow said. “The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status,” Rossow stated.

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

The MACP, through its Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, is the legitimate authority and accreditation agency in the state of Michigan.

