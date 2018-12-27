VBT OKs ordinance to prohibit marijuana establishments

At its final meeting of the year, Dec. 18, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to prohibit marijuana establishments in all geographic areas of the township.

This was the second reading and final adoption of the ordinance, which will take effect immediately upon publication in today’s Independent.

The ordinance is per Section 6.1 of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act passed Nov. 6 by state voters.

The Sumpter Township Board of Trustees passed the first reading of a similar ordinance to ban marijuana businesses in the township and the Belleville City Council is expected to also pass such an ordinance in the future.

The opting out of marijuana businesses in the township can be rescinded at any time and the VBT board said it wanted to see what the state rules are before making any final decision on this. The state may take a year to set the rules.

In other action in the 42-minute meeting on Dec. 18, the board:

• Approved purchasing a HUV865M HVAC all-terrain vehicle with salt spreader and snowplow blade for the Building and Grounds Department for $31,448.90 from Deere and Company so the township can fulfill its contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation to keep snow and ice off the new pedestrian walkway. It also will be used to clear the sidewalk along Belleville Road in the Harmony Lane area and be paid for this by the Downtown Development Authority. Bader & Sons will build the vehicle and Deere will pay them. It is expected to be delivered by the end of the year;

• Approved, after more discussion, an update to the Benefits Manuals for Elected Officials and Salaried Employees, increasing defined pension contributions from 10% to 12%. This affected four elected officials and 10 salaried employees;

• Approved the Michigan Association of Fire Fighters contract for Jan. 1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2021;

• Approved the supervisor’s appointment of Kevin Boyer to the Board of Review. Also, approved the reappointments of Juanita Jensen and Harry Roesch, and the reappointment of Loretta Speaks as an alternate. All terms end Dec. 31, 2020;

• Approved a sidewalk agreement with Subaru Research and Development, Inc. Subaru will not have to build a sidewalk along Michigan Avenue in front of its facility until VBT builds a sidewalk along its cemetery property to the east; and

• Heard Trustee Reggie Miller read a letter from Belleville Area District Library chairman Sharon Peters, thanking board members for their recent donations to the library. Peters was out of town at the time, but will come to a meeting in January to thank board members in person.