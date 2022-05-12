VBT moves forward on sidewalk program in Haggerty subdivision

BT News Release

Van Buren Township is looking to facilitate a much-needed revitalization of sidewalks in the Haggerty subdivision.

The Van Buren Township Public Services Department and Board of Trustees have developed a concept for a sidewalk replacement program and are looking to translate the concept into real repairs.

A sidewalk replacement program provides for an effective means to correct existing sidewalk defects. These defects include, but are not limited to, age deterioration, cracking, disintegration, root lifting, settling, and damage from construction activities, which pose trip hazards for residents. Repair or replacement of these defective sidewalks and removing trip hazards is the key objective of this program.

Staff has developed a concept program working with sidewalk contractors and consultants, based on nearby communities’ programs. Staff identified the pilot project area of Van Buren Estates (Haggerty Subdivision) which includes 716 lots with sidewalks.

“Now is the time to make the repairs in Haggerty subdivision”, says Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “We hope to do good work for our residents with the tools we have available. We’re looking to remove trip hazards and increase safety in our largest neighborhood.”

The Department of Public Services and the township’s engineering consultant have now completed a conditions assessment (sidewalk markup) to assess specific issues such as cracking and heaving. Residents were updated on the program with an informational webinar for the program on April 21. The board of trustees will now be requested to officially approve the program at its regular meeting at 6 p.m., May 17, in the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees room, 46425 Tyler Rd. Information about the meeting, including means for attending the meeting remotely, will be posted to the Township website: www.vanburen-mi.org.

If the Board of Trustees approves the project, the approval will give the township the ability to request residents to respond within 30 days with a confirmation of whether or not they will complete their own sidewalk replacement or repair.

Sidewalk repair or replacement completed by individuals will require a free permit. For properties needing repairs where residents do not respond, the township will advertise for a bid for the work to be completed across all of those non-responsive properties by a general contractor.

The repairs completed by the township will be payable over three years and billed with residents’ taxes. The sidewalk program is authorized by an ordinance that was adopted by the township board earlier this year.