VBT man arrested in killing of wife

At 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, Van Buren Township Dispatch received a call from a man stating his father who resides in Van Buren Township just called and told him he killed his mother.

VBT Public Safety Director Gregory Laurain said officers responded to the 7000 block of Fay Drive in Belle Point subdivision and located the victim, a 62-year-old VBT female, deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The site is in the subdivision immediately northeast of the Belleville / Ecorse road intersection.

With assistance from the Michigan State Police and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, the husband/suspect was located a short time later traveling westbound on I-94 in Berrien County and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was being held in the Berrien County Jail pending pick up by VBT police Tuesday morning.

Director Laurain said Tuesday morning that this incident is believed to be domestic-related. The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of other family members. The name of the suspect was withheld pending charges.