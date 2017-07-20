VBT LDFA hears township’s plan to fight Visteon to the end

Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara told members of the Local Development Finance Authority at its July 11 meeting that the township will fight Visteon over the looming bond payments, but will be getting money together to make the payments if necessary without extra millage on the community.

LDFA board member Doug Peters, who recently had been a part of a closed-door session with the township board on the Visteon issue, urged Supervisor McNamara to notify the public of the status of the litigation against Visteon with a press release or statement.

Peters asked that the township’s intention to fight this until “hell freezes over” should be announced, since there is a lot of talk about Visteon in the community and the potential of the residents having to pay for the bonds with a millage.

“It’s obvious there is too much at stake,” said McNamara. “We are going to fight this all the way.”

He referred to the Visteon bonds that are coming due in 2019 and the LDFA of VBT is obligated to pay them.

The township has been suing Visteon to have it handle the upcoming bond shortfall and a recent Appeals Court decision ruled that the township has no claim that it is damaged until it actually suffers loss.

McNamara said the township will be making appropriate cuts to services so as to not have any millage increases. He emphasized that does not include cuts to public safety.

He said the township has a considerable surplus and he plans a five-year “smoothing” which includes other departments living within their budgets.

He said there is general overhead that needs to be covered and the supervisor’s position and those with required acts of governance, like the clerk’s office which is required by law. Also the treasurer and assessor are required by law.

“Anyone who can operate off the general fund, we’re trying to get off the general fund,” McNamara said.

“We’re doing fee structures on how to get off the general fund,” he said. “We plan on moving money to begin saving for the payments and five to seven years of litigation.”

Peters, a world-famous attorney who is now retired, said he foresees six to ten years of litigations because, “They’re going to fight all the way, too.”

Peters asked what the plan is if they get stuck with the inevitable bond payments and McNamara said the township would lend the money to the LDFA for payment.

“He’s putting in place things he can do and not sacrifice services,” said LDFA chairman Michael Dotson.

McNamara said, “We’ve got 30 groups signed up to help,” referring to volunteers.

LDFA member John Delaney said until six years ago, there were lots of active volunteers in the township and then the township said it didn’t need volunteers.

“Only public safety is looking into grants,” Delaney said. “We need to look into grants.”

McNamara said the previous week, he, his assistant Dan Selman, and Matthew Best, deputy director of Planning and Economic Development, went through training on the Grant Finder system. He said 7,000 grants are available.

“This discussion would be well-received by the public,” Peters said “Let them know the work is being done.”

“Our board agrees with it and we have Sharry Budd as the main architect of our budget,” McNamara said.

“There’s a new feeling of excitement,” chairman Dotson said. “Van Buren Township is moving forward for a new stage of technology.”

At the half-hour, July 11 meeting, the LDFA:

• Heard a new building is being planned for Grace Lake by Sovereign Partners. The 150,000-square-foot building will be on the west side of the lake, kittycorner to the parking lot. It will be office and research and development space. It has no tenant yet. “Three meetings ago, you said you weren’t going to build on spec,” Peters said to fellow board member Danylo Dobriansky and Dobriansky agreed: “That’s what I said.” Board members agreed the economy has changed. The project will come before the planning commission soon, but there is no date for a ground-breaking, which Dobriansky said would be a few months out;

• Heard Ron Akers, director of Planning and Economic Development, announce that the Wayne County Commissioners’ Ways and Means Committee will be meeting to discuss budget items at 9:30 a.m., Aug. 22, at Grace Lake. The meeting is open to the public, and McNamara said 40-50 people usually show up, including reporters from Cranes and the two Detroit daily papers. He said the county treasurer, sheriff, and prosecutor sometimes come. He said the county owns 50 or more buildings and he wants them to see Grace Lake and let other people know Van Buren Township has office space out here;

• Heard Dobriansky said he is in the final stages of getting the large sign installed on Grace Lake property along I-275: and

• Heard Delaney ask the board to keep fellow board member Chuck Covington in their prayers. Covington’s daughter was recently murdered in VBT.