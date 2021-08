VBT holds open-air meeting at fire hall to hear Sumpter Road Corridor Plan opinions

More than 50 people attended the July 28 open-air meeting in Van Buren Township Fire Station #1 at the corner of Sumpter and Hull roads to give their opinions on the proposed Sumpter Road Corridor Plan. Township planners have proposed the rezoning of strips along both sides of Sumpter Road from Hull to Bemis to allow commercial development for the area and keep the farmland behind. This gathering was held instead of the regular planning commission meeting and township planners said they will report the input they got from those who attended.