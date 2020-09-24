VBT gets $572,336 reimbursement for public safety workers

On Thursday, Sept. 17, Van Buren Township’s Public Safety Department was awarded $572,336 toward payroll reimbursement for Public Safety workers who kept residents safe during the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order issued by the State of Michigan in March of 2020.

On July 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Public Act 123 of 2020, which appropriated $200 million for the Public Safety and Public Health Payroll Reimbursement Program.

“We’ve been looking high and low for any grants that help the township recoup any cost related to COVID-19,” said township Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “I was pleased the state has allocated funds for our front-line heroes.”

“We’ve now been reimbursed from the state in receiving $572,336 to help offset the cost of payroll and fringe expenditures for front-line workers who have performed hazardous duty and experienced physical hardship related to COVID-19,” said Director of Public Safety Greg Laurain. “I want to thank our staff for all their hard work as we continue to keep our community safe during the pandemic. We’re One-Department One-Team that is here to help during any time of need.”

The grant program used federal funding available to the State of Michigan through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act.

Another part of PA 123 set aside $100 million for First Responder Hazard Pay Premiums to first responders. VBT has pursued this grant as well and is waiting to hear back from the state.