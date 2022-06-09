VBT Fire Dept. responds to garage fire on Bemis Rd.

The Van Buren Township Fire Department is still investigating a garage fire on Bemis Road just west of Sumpter Road at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27. Fire Chief Dave McInally said they believe the fire to be power-related.

Although it had been reported on social media that the house exploded, Chief McInally said the only explosions were of cylinders of gas in the garage. He said Bemis Road was closed down while fighting the fire because they had trucks on the scene from Ypsilanti and Sumpter townships, as well as Van Buren Township, and the roadway was blocked. Belleville Fire Department stood down at its station as backup.