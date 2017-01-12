VBT Fire Chief Dan Besson resigns for new job Up North

Van Buren Township Fire Chief Daniel Besson has resigned from his position to take a new job as fire chief of Leland Township in Leelanau County.

He will fill the position left by Fire Chief Rick Royston, who is retiring. Chief Besson, who has been VBT chief for 4 ½ years, plans to leave his position in VBT at the end of February.

Besson said his wife Jennifer has been full time at a job in Grayling since the beginning of December. He said their cabin is in that area.

Besson said this will be a new adventure for him since he was born and raised in Belleville. He served on the Belleville Fire Department in 1992-94 and has been in the VBT fire department since 1994, making it his 25th year as a fire fighter in this community.