VBT Environmental Commission study deep injection well plume

At its regular meeting Jan. 17, Van Buren Township Environmental Commission members studied a 10,000-year toxic plume boundaries map for the deep injection well in Romulus.

Commission chairman David Brownlee had requested the map from the EPA under the Freedom of Information Act after attending a public hearing on the well in November.

Brownlee said he wanted to know if the untreated waste being injected deep into the earth is coming to VBT. The map shows the edge of the plume at I-275. The map has been placed in the township’s records.