VBT changes fireworks ordinance to agree with new state law

Van Buren Township Police Chief Jason Wright explained to the VBT Board of Trustees that the state law on fireworks changed in the lame duck legislature last December, so the township has to change its ordinance to reflect the new state law.

The number of days consumer fireworks are allowed are cut from about 30 days to about 13.

Disobeying the Fireworks Safety Act is now a municipal civil infraction with a fine up to $1,000 and the VBT Public Safety Department gets $500 of each fine collected for each violation since it is responsible for enforcing this law, with the state getting the other $500.

The new township law, which had its second and final reading at the Dec. 5 board meeting, becomes effective with today’s publication in the newspaper of record.

The new law states, under Consumer Fireworks: “No person shall ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks in the township except on the following days after 11 a.m. and in accordance with the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act, Public Act 256 of 2011, as amended.”

The dates fireworks are allowed are:

• Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1;

• The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days;

• June 29 to July 4 until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days;

• July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.; and

• The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.

Police Lt. Charles Bazzy told the board at its Feb. 19 work/study session that the state law is still pretty liberal.

In other business at the one-hour-and-19-minute regular board meeting on March 5, the board:

• Approved the first reading of an ordinance to amend the 2012 National Fire Protection Association’s Fire Prevention Code and Life Safety Code to the 2018 codes to bring them up to national standards. There are many changes, including a prohibition of the use of sky lanterns. The second reading, and approval, is expected at the March 19 meeting;

• Approved the second reading and final approval of an ordinance to establish the Construction Board of Appeals. The township already has a Construction Board of Appeals, but this includes the local rules of number of members (3) and indicates staggered terms of three years;

• Approved the first reading of an ordinance to amend the township zoning ordinance regarding security fencing and fencing in the front yard of non-residential zoning districts. Building and Planning Director Ron Akers said the U.S. Signal project at the corner of Tyler and Haggerty roads triggered this. They need an 8’ tall fence for security. “We’ve become data central for Michigan, Southeast Michigan, and they need security,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara. The second and final reading is expected at the March 19 meeting;

• Approved a budget amendment to the Supervisor/Assessing offices and a job description for a full-time Confidential Administrative Assistant at $43,000 a year plus benefits. Current Assessing Clerk Kathy Cline will retire in April, so they are combining that part-time position with the supervisor’s part-time confidential secretary position with an increase of $11,518 to the general fund budget. The position is being posted; and

• Approved an amendment to the budget and posting for the new position of Executive Assistant to the Public Services Director at a salary of $52,000 ($84,947.76 with benefits). This employee is designated to fill the work gaps in the departments of public services, water and sewer, and building and planning. At the work/study meeting on March 4, the position was discussed as being for intern Grace Stamper, but after much discussion by the time it got to the regular board meeting the next day it was announced the position would be posted. The position is said to save the township $28,055 due to less use of McKenna Management and Office Time and other savings.