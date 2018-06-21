VBT BZA approves variances for Metro Park Party Store

By Robert Mytych

Belleville-Area Independent

At its June 12 meeting, the Van Buren Board of Zoning Appeals approved setback variances for the proposed gas pump canopy at Metro Park Party Store at the corner of Haggerty Road and Huron River Drive.

In a 5-1 vote the BZA approved a 56-foot front yard setback, a 19-foot variance from the 75-foot zoning requirement, and a 16-foot rear yard setback, a 9-foot variance from the 25-foot requirement. The proposed canopy would cover the four gas pumps that will be built just east of the existing party store.

BZA board member Robert McKenna was the lone nay vote on the variances, citing concerns of traffic, boat trailering and staging while customers wait at the pump or inside the party store. McKenna asked the applicant to consider a project consisting of just two pumps, which would require a smaller canopy and generate less traffic. The applicant explained that no bank would loan for two pump filling stations and oil companies would not contract for fuel the way it would for larger fueling centers.

The applicant provided the board with pictures of nearby gas stations and there were no photos of two-pump stations. About a dozen letters and emails were provided to the board members in support of the project. Once open, the station will have fuel deliveries take place during the overnight hours using smaller fuel tanker trucks creating less impact on the 1.03-acre parcel.

In discussions, both parties agreed that the applicant will keep an eye on the traffic concerns and if needed, signs will be erected for trailering for better traffic flow.

Also, the party store agreed to have no more barbecuing on the property after the gas station is in place.

Ron Akers, director of planning and economic development, said his department will now work with the party store on site plans for the project and then the project will be brought back before the planning commission.