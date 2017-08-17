VBT buys two new fire trucks for cash

The official agenda was revised for the Aug. 10 special budget meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees so it could take action on the purchase of two fire vehicles – both for cash.

One is a $1.32 million ladder bucket truck that will be delivered in February. This will replace the ladder truck the township has that has been decertified by the state. Two fire vehicles will be sold to pay for some of this purchase and the rest will be taken from the landfill fund, said township Supervisor Kevin McNamara.

The second new vehicle is a pumper truck whose purchase will be covered by a $365,000 reimbursement check from MMRMA, the insurance group to which the township belongs. That truck was expected to be delivered the week of Aug. 14 and will be ready to go into service in October.