VBT board honors retiring Director Greg Laurain

The following resolution was passed by the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees at its Feb. 15 meeting, on the occasion of the retirement of Public Safety Director Gregory Laurain after 40 years of service.

WHEREAS, Gregory Laurain began his law enforcement career with Van Buren Police Department as a Reserve Police Officer in 1980; and became a Patrolman in 1981, among the original class of full-time Police Officers in the Van Buren Police Department; and

WHEREAS, Gregory Laurain was promoted to Detective Sergeant in 1986, where he served supervising personnel and investigating cases generated by Road Patrol Officers; and

WHEREAS, Gregory Laurain is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Police Staff and Command School in 2005 and was chosen to attend (and graduated from) the FBI National Academy – a distinct honor that only select law enforcement officials experience; and

WHEREAS, Gregory Laurain was promoted to Patrol Captain in 2006, where he was responsible for all administration support of the Police Department, including the management and supervision of the Department’s personnel from the Detective Bureau, Special Investigative Unit, Records Section, Dispatch, K-9 Unit, Marine Unit and Dive Team; and

WHEREAS, Gregory Laurain has enjoyed a well-rounded career serving in numerous capacities with gradually progressive responsibilities within the Department, such as a Police Reserve, Patrolman, Detective Sergeant and Captain over the course of his 40 years of service; and

WHEREAS, Gregory Laurain went on to lead the entire Department, being appointed as Public Safety Director in 2013 and has honorably and faithfully served in that position since; and

WHEREAS, Gregory Laurain has served in numerous leadership roles within law enforcement agencies and bureaus including the Western Wayne County Special Operations Team (SWAT), serving 10 years as its SWAT Team Commander, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Airport Interdiction Team, and the Michigan State Police Narcotic Interdiction Team; and

WHEREAS, Gregory Laurain is the President of the FBINAA Michigan Chapter and the past President of the Wayne County Chiefs of Police Association and serves as an active member of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Southeastern Michigan Chiefs of Police, and the Wayne County Chiefs of Police.

WHEREAS, Gregory Laurain has a reputation for a strong work ethic, integrity, honor and an uncompromising devotion to the Van Buren Township Public Safety Department; and

WHEREAS, Through the leadership of Gregory Laurain as Director, Van Buren Police Department became an elite law enforcement agency, earning accreditation in 2022 through the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, becoming one of only 42 of Michigan’s 583 law enforcement agencies to have achieved accreditation to date.

RESOLVED, The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees recognizes Gregory Laurain’s 40 years of exceptional service, distinguished career, and commitment to public safety in protection and service to the residents, families, and businesses of Van Buren Township as a leader of the Police and Public Safety Department.

FURTHER RESOLVED, The Board of Trustees hereby recognizes and commends Gregory Laurain who has dedicated himself to the highest standard of professionalism in his four decades of exemplary service to Van Buren Township and congratulates him on his retirement and wish him and his family all the best in the future.

Passed and approved by the Charter Township of Van Buren, Wayne County, Michigan this the 15th day of February, 2022.