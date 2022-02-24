VBT board approves Supervisor McNamara’s reappointments to DDA

At the Feb. 15 meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees the board approved Supervisor Kevin McNamara’s three reappointments to the Downtown Development Authority, with terms to expire March 9, 2026.

Reappointed were Jim Chudzinski, Joyce Rochowiak, and Velon Willis.

Under requirements of the DDA Act, Chudzinski and Willis are business owners within the district and Rochowiak serves as a member at large.

Also serving on the DDA are chairman Craig Atchinson, vice chairperson Carol Bird, secretary Chris Brown, Supervisor McNamara, and directors Joe Baskin, Jr., Dawn Chappell, Victor Delibera, and Mark Laginess. DDA members are non-compensated.

Full-time, paid employees are DDA Executive Director Susan Ireland and Assistant Executive Director Lisa Lothringer whose offices are in the DDA headquarters at Harris Park.