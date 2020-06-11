VBT Board approves pickleball courts at Beckley/Denton roads

By the end of August a new set of outdoor pickleball courts and a newly re-surfaced parking lot will be ready for use in Van Buren Township.

At its regular meeting on June 2, held virtually by Zoom, the VBT Board of Trustees voted unanimously for a 10-year ground lease agreement with The Habitat Company LLC (Harbour Club Apartments) for the northeast corner of Beckley and Denton roads for a total lease cost of $10 over the ten years of the lease.

The township will renovate the present tennis courts there to create four pickleball courts and a parking lot at an estimated cost of $185,000 and use this as part of its park system. The courts will be maintained by VBT and the grass and parking lot maintained by Harbour Club.