VBT board approves ordinance for 6-7 per acre condos on the lake

A zoning ordinance to allow 6-7 detached condos per acre in the RM, Multiple Dwelling Residential District, was approved by the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees at its regular meeting by Zoom on Oct. 20.

This zoning was sought by developer Scott Zones for his project on lakeside property next to Sandy’s Marina, but is suitable for any RM zoned property.

Dan Power, director of planning and economic development, said this provides a diversity of housing types in the township.

“It was spurred by one developer, but we had been talking about this for some time,” said Matt Best, director of public services. He said the denser single family residential zoning is for people who don’t want to take care of large yards, such as millennials.

Trustee Reggie Miller confirmed this Jones’ project was for two-story homes. She said this zoning at first was talked about for aging residents and, “now I hear millennials.” She said she hopes that the township looks at the aging population in the future.

“It will be premium homes on the lake and most senior citizens won’t be able to afford them,” said Trustee Paul White.

Supervisor Kevin McNamara gave Trustee White the opportunity to make the motion to approve the ordinance, noting it would be his last time to enact a law.

Trustee White has one more township meeting to attend before his tenure on the board is over.

Trustee White did make the motion, which was supported by Trustee Miller and approved unanimously.

Trustee Sherry Frazier said she was voting yes, but, “I don’t like the way it was brought in.”

She obviously referred to Jones’ request for a change in the master plan for his area and a change in the zoning before the ordinance was changed, as well.

In other business at the one-hour-and-26-minute meeting on Oct. 20, the board:

• After public hearings, approved the Speculative Building Designations for Buildings #4 and #5 at Crossroads Distribution Center North, 42050 Ecorse Rd. The designations allow future tenants to apply for tax abatements. Assessor Linda Stevenson said this is the first time VBT has had this request, but it is a common thing. She said Romulus and Auburn Hills have done this, as well;

• Approved a contract with Wade Trim for the engineering and inspection services for the Beck Road By-Pass Valve and VB-06 Instrumentation in an amount not to exceed $33,900;

• Approved a contract with low-bidder Bidigare Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $282,600 and authorize a 10% contingency in the amount of $28,260 for the Beck Road Bypass Valve Project, paid from Water & Sewer Capital Outlay. This addresses long-term concerns of pressure demands needed for the effective operation of the water tower. Supervisor McNamara said Wade Trim, who designed the water tower, presented a less costly option for the project than township engineer FTCH;

• Approved the 2021 salary wage schedule and the Amended 2020 and Proposed 2021 General Fund Budgets. Everyone got 2% salary increases except the following, who got more than 2%: Executive Assistant to Public Services Director, $5,000 raise to $58,040; Water/Sewer Superintendent and Building and Grounds Superintendent, each $5,000 raise to $68,370; Public Safety IT Coordinator, $3,000 raise to $67,431; DDA Assistant Executive Director, $2,271 raise to $59,058. Also, the new job of Elections Specialist begins Jan. 1 at a salary of $51,800;

• Approved the 2020 Amended and 2021 Proposed Special Revenue Funds Budgets for: Downtown Development Authority Fund, Landfill Fund, Belleville Area Museum, E-911 Service Fund, Federal Forfeiture Fund, State Forfeiture Fund, Local Development Finance Authority, Longterm Debt Fund, and Capital Improvement Fund. Supervisor McNamara said all the funds are doing fine, except LDFA and the township is putting aside $1.7 million a year until the Visteon bond is paid off;

• Approved the Amended 2020 and Proposed 2021 Water and Sewer Budget;

• Approved updated language to the Elected Officials Manual for in lieu of health care. Trustees shall not be afforded healthcare effective Nov. 20, 2020. However, he/she shall receive in lieu of said coverage the sum of $300 a month;

• Heard Clerk Leon Wright announce he has been informed of the deaths of longtime poll workers, Ray Bergeron and Vicki Bostwick. He said after the pandemic is over he’d like to present plaques to their families;

• Hear Clerk Wright announce as of that date his office has sent out 10,579 absentee ballots, which is 58% of the registered voters, and so far 6,158 have been returned. He said he expects to have 50% of registered voters casting ballots as of election day. He said they are getting from 400 to 450 in daily and they are taking friendly bets on passing the 11,000 record for voters in VBT. He encouraged dropping off the ballots at the township hall so they don’t get involved in the post office delays. He said voters can go to mi.gov/vote to confirm that their vote has been checked in. He said somebody called the state to complain that the township hall was to be closed on election day. Wright said the other offices in the township will be closed, but the clerk’s office would be open running the election. He said they will be there from 6 a.m. until all the votes are counted;

• Heard Supervisor McNamara thank his assistant Dan Selman for all the work he did to get the Forgotten Harvest food distribution, which will be most Tuesdays until the end of the year at the senior center at township hall. He said they will need volunteers because they could end up serving 700 cars a day. No forms to fill out and people may pick up food for their neighbors, as well;

• Heard Supervisor McNamara report that this year’s Hazardous Waste collection day brought 560 vehicles, a record. Last year there were 350 vehicles. He thanked the U.S. Ecology for the free service to the community;

• Heard McNamara say the majority of the construction is complete for the pickle ball courts, but it is not open yet. He said the courts will close around Thanksgiving and be open, dawn to dusk, in the spring. Work also continues on the Iron Belle Trail and work on the trail from Edgemont to Riggs Park should be complete in late summer, 2021; and

• Heard Water & Sewer Director James Taylor announce he has just been informed by the Great Lakes Water Authority that the township’s 3.5% rate increase that was to take effect Oct. 1 has been deferred again due to COVID. Now it will take place Jan. 1. Another rate increase of 2.5 to 3% is scheduled for July 1. The water and sewer rate increases approved by the board for residents and businesses will still take effect Jan. 1.