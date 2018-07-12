VBT Board approves higher water service contract for five years

The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees approved the fourth amendment to the Great Lakes Water Authority water service contract at its regular meeting Jan. 9. The action renewed the agreement for five more years of the 30-year contract.

Department of Public Services Director James Taylor said the only change is in the exhibits’ part of the contract where there is a change in the table for peak-hour usage where the township is using more than in the contract. Peak-hour usage is billed higher than usage at other times.

Based on the actual usage there is a upward change of about $13,000 to the minimum monthly payment. This will take effect on July 1 and the township’s signatures were due Jan. 12.

Taylor said there would be no further increase in residents’ water rates this year to pay for this, but next year there could be another raise in rates.

The VBT water and sewer rates went up 5% on Jan. 1.

He said the GLWA will reopen the negotiation at any time if the township can cut the peak-hour usage and they are working at ways to accomplish this.

Supervisor Kevin McNamara said that the water tower, which fills during the off-peak hours, has offered a smooth flow of water for residents and businesses who mostly used water during daytime hours.

Now that the economy is starting to perk up, businesses are using more water, he said.

Taylor said here is more water usage at night for some reason and they can’t fill the 2 million gallon water tower completely up at night because the water is being used.

Taylor said there were a half dozen frozen pipes reported over the holidays, but no broken water mains.