VBT board approves David McInally as next fire chief

David Cameron McInally, II, who has spent 29 years on the Van Buren Township Fire Department, starting as a Fire Explorer, has been named the township’s next fire chief.

At its regular meeting via Zoom on Dec. 1, the township board unanimously approved a personal service agreement with McInally to begin after the retirement of Fire Chief Amy Brow on Jan. 4.

McInally’s salary will be $88,818.

VBT Director of Public Safety Greg Laurain said McInally, who currently serves as fire marshal, is a seasoned professional whose leadership, character, loyalty and professionalism are without question. Director Laurain said he has personally known him for 29 years and highly recommended McInally for the position. He pointed out McInally has had many awards and has three life-saving awards, the most recent last year on Belleville Road.

Laurain said McInally performed the duties of the fire chief when Brow was absent from October 2019 to May 2020. She reportedly was on medical leave.

“Maintaining stability of the fire department is a top priority,” Laurain said pointing to McInally’s past experience as a fire fighter, command officer, fire marshal, and acting fire chief, along with years of service with the department.

“Chief Brow has mentored Dave during her tenure and he has served in her absence in an exemplary manner,” he said.

“David possesses the necessary knowledge, skills, abilities and qualifications along with education requirements to perform as fire chief for Van Buren Township,” Laurain said.

Fire Chief Brow said McInally has grown in the last four years that she has been chief. She said she asked him what he wanted to do with his life and he said he wanted to be the next fire chief. She said she told him he would have to go to school and he did. She said he got his bachelor’s degree.

“I was officially on medical leave and he took over,” Brow said, noting he was in charge when COVID hit and he managed well.

“I told him I expected to retire, but to keep it quiet,” she said. “He kept it quiet … but I gave him the reins. I can’t imagine anyone else for this position. It might take him a couple years to fully adapt to it.

“You’re getting a great fire chief,” she said, noting he doesn’t want to disappoint the township board or Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “He’s going to be your guy,” she said. “He does not ever want to let you down … Even though I’m retired, he doesn’t want to let me down, either.

“He’s got heart, dedication and he actually has longevity,” Brow said, adding he could be here for the next 15 years.

“No one else will do a better job than David McInally,” said Clerk Leon Wright, as board members began their comments on the appointment.

“I watched David grow up,” said Treasurer Sharry Budd. “He always respected his father … and wanted to follow in the footsteps of his dad.” She said she will miss Brow, as well, since she has known her since she worked in the fire department years ago.

“He’s going to be a great fire chief and I couldn’t be happier,” said Trustee Sherry Frazier.

Trustee Donald Boynton, Jr., at his first meeting after election, congratulated McInally and said the township is in great hands and the appointment is well-deserved.

“Chief McInally, welcome,” said Trustee Kevin Martin. “I’ve seen your great work and dedication … and I appreciate Chief Brow mentoring you.”

“I’m so sorry to see Amy retire,” said Trustee Reggie Miller, adding McInally has drive and determination and went back to school and took extra classes. She said she looks forward to the next meeting when retiring Fire Chief Amy Brow will be honored.

Supervisor McNamara said McInally went back to school and they wanted him to learn how to write grants and he did.

McNamara said there’s nothing more powerful than having someone who remembers 1999 when his dad was fire chief and talking about things at this board table..

McInally said he has lived in the township for 33 years, from when his father moved here to be fire chief. Both his father and his grandfather were fire chiefs before him, he said, so he is the third fire chief on his father’s side of the family and the fourth generation of fire fighter.

“I have a lot to give to the community,” he said, noting there are great fire figthers in Van Buren Township and he wouldn’t want to lead anyone else.