VBT board approves $2.1 million for meter system replacement

Water System Director James Taylor told the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees that the township’s entire meter system is antiquated technically and needs to be replaced right away.

“The system, put in in 2010 no longer is a functional system and the company is going out of business,” Director Taylor told the board at its regular meeting Dec. 1, held via Zoom.

He said as of Dec. 31, the collectors will no longer be working. He said staff members can drive down the street and collect the readings.

Taylor said the township has 7,800 meters and it has replaced 1,200 already, but it will take six to eight months to replace the rest.

There were three major bidders and the low bidder, ETNA Supply Co. at $1,968,115, was recommended for the AMI Meter System Replacement Project and unanimously approved by the board.

This will be paid from the Water and Sewer Capital Outlay budget.

“Three months ago they surprised us and said they are cutting us off at the end of the year,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara. He said the township has been buying and installing generic meters that have “open architecture” and are compatible with several systems.

The present AMI meter reading system and meters have become technologically outdated and are being decommissioned by ITRON. The present ITRON meter reading system that the township has used for the past 10 years is technologically labeled a “closed architecture” or “proprietary” system. This means the meters works with one specific reading system and vice-versa.

Taylor said in 2018, the Water and Sewer Commission was informed of the status of the reading system and viewed presentations from several potential vendors on the newer technologies presently available.

Taylor said they will start installation in January and hope to be done by June or July. Installation will involve entry into homes and businesses and homeowners and business owners will be contacted in advance.

Taylor also asked the board to approve $135,075 in optional meter items which will save the township money over the next several years. The board unanimously approved this request.

Also approved was a lease agreement with the FCC and Sensus Meters to provide frequency levels for use of the Sensus radio meter equipment. There was no cost to the township for the application or the lease agreement.

In other business at the one-hour-and-48-minute meeting, the board:

• Approved the reappointments of Amos Grissett and John Hasse to the Board of Zoning Appeals with terms to expire Dec. 1, 2023 and approval of the re-appointment of Aaron Sellers to the Board of Zoning Appeals with a term to expire Sept. 1, 2023;

• Approved the second reading and approval of Ordinance 11-17-20 (1) to limit medical marijuana caregiver activities authorized under Michigan Initiated Law 1 of 2008. This restricts activities to residental properties only, using 300 square feet of the dwelling or 20% of the home;

• Approved a special land use request by Jiffy Lube International Inc., on behalf of owner Meijer Inc., to construct a Minor Vehicle Service use along with related site improvements on a Meijer outlot. Jiffy Lube plans a single-story building just over 3,000 square feet in size with four bays. They will put in 28 new trees and preserve some old trees. A small, well-lit plaza will be along Tyler Road. Entry and exit will be from the Meijer parking lot. The outlot will be divided because only half is needed;

• Approved an amendment to the 2020 amended and 2021 approved Cemetery Budget that would transfer $25,000 from the 2020 Cemetery Capital budget to the 2021 Cemetery Capital budget. Cemetery improvements had been projected for $30,000 in 2020, but because of COVID-19 contractor activity was postponed. The remaining $25,000 will be used in 2021 for vegetation management and fencing within the cemeteries, including tree trimming, pruning, removal, stump treatment, removal of invasive plants and shrubs, and replanting and mulching;

• Approved purchase of a 2021 Ford Explorer from Atchinson Ford for $28,917 to be used as a fleet vehicle assigned to the supervisor’s office. “My beautiful black Taurus died, overheated and died, and it cost too much ot fix,” Supervisor McNamara said. He said nothing in the fleet worked out. He said the F-150 doesn’t work because ladies have trouble getting in. He said the Detroit parking spots are two feet shorter than the F-150. Trustee Reggie Miller said the new car is much less expensive for the township than having to pay the supervisor for his trips in his private vehicle. The car cost $85 more than originally expected because the first color presented was wrong, said Director of Public Services Matthew Best;

• Approved the MERS Defined Benefit Addendum. McNamara said it is signed every year but now they said it was missing a document that was needed, saying how the township pays pensions. It was an update, he said;

• Approved the Annual Opt-Out Exemption from 2011 Public Act 152, allowing the employees to pay 10% instead of 20% of health care costs. The 10% is negotiated in the union contracts;

• Approved an amendment to the 2020 amended budget line item COVID-19 Expenses in the amount of $120,000 with necessary transfer from fund balance due to the purchase of technology for staff to facilitate remote work capabilities, as well as other COVID-related expenses; and amend another line item, COVID-19 Grant, to $58,274 because of the anticipated FEMA Grant award in the amount of $33,274. Treasurer Sharry Budd said this is a housekeeping procedure but they can’t spend it without it being in the budget and it will probably wash out;

• Approved the memorandum of understanding between the Western Wayne Mobile Field Force Consortium and Van Buren Township. VBT has been a member since 2010, along with 17 other communities. Since its inception, there has not been an official memorandum of understanding between any of these agencies and they have been operating under a verbal, mutual-aid agreement. This memo formally addresses and defines the agency participation and team membership requirements;

• Heard Clerk Leon Wright announce Susan Mellon, wife of the manager of Grace Lake/Sovereign Partners, offered 75 to 125 gifts for kids up to the age of 12. Clerk Wright said he accepted them and set it up with the schools for distribution. He said they will give an even amount to each elementary school for them to give to those in need. Treasurer Budd said people were lined up again around the township building for free food the morning of Dec. 1. She pointed out it was a cold day. Supervisor McNamara said there is a lot of need so they will see what they can work out with Forgotten Harvest for 2021; and

• Heard Treasurer Budd announce that the winter tax bills are in the mail.