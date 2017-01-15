VBT, Belleville fire departments fight house fire in Country Walk

On Saturday night, Jan. 14, Van Buren Township Fire Department, with the help of Belleville FD, fought a house fire on Cumberland Drive, just off Martinsville Road in Country Walk subdivision.

The roof collapsed about 7:25 p.m. VBT Fire Marshal David McInally said the fire started in the garage and the homeowners didn’t know it was burning until they opened the door to the attached garage and saw the flames. They got out of the house with their dogs. Two cats were found after the fire was out – one under the deck and one in the house. A third cat was being sought Sunday morning.

Sumpter Township FD staged at VBT Fire Station #1 at Hull/Sumpter roads to handle calls for VBT and the city while they were fighting the fire. There is no report, as yet, on what started the fire, McInally said.