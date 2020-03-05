VBT approves two contracts with PEA, Inc. for Iron Belle Trail work

At its regular meeting Feb. 18, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved contracts with PEA, Inc. for engineering work on two portions of the Iron Belle Trail that will be built in the township.

The first contract is for $59,200 for the segment from Edgemont Street in the City of Belleville to Martinsville Road along the south side of E. Huron River Drive.

The work has been budgeted and will be paid for with the $300,000 Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund grant the township received last year.

The work will include preparation of a topographical survey for that part of the route, including 50′ beyond the edge of the road. Also, they will locate the right of way and approximate property lines of parcels along the route, along with existing utilities visible from the surface and as indicated on records.

Documents show $32,500 is for construction drawings.

The second contract with PEA, Inc., is at a cost of $34,000, and is called Section “J”, the route area along the south side of E. Huron River Drive between Edison Lake Road and Haggerty Road.

The work will include developing preliminary plans, a topographic survey, rail crossing permit, construction drawings, and meetings.

This will be paid from the DNR mini-grant of $50,000 the township received.

In her presentation to the board on the two contracts, VBT Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wright said this segment includes a rail crossing and is critical to the success of the overall route.

Rail crossing permit fees will be paid separately by the township. That includes a $500 non-refundable railroad crossing application fee and from $10,000 to $15,000 railroad preliminary engineering review fee.

At the work/study session before the regular meeting, there was a question about the bridge expansion to allow for the trail to cross the Huron River to gain access to the entrance of the Lower Huron Metropark. Director of Public Services Matthew Best said the township has met with Wayne County, Wade Trim engineers and another firm and they’re working on the bridge. He said the township engineers will talk to their engineers.

Supervisor Kevin McNamara said there are no answers yet, but they are getting closer. He said he talked to Wayne County and Warren Evans and they are in agreement with the plan to widen the bridge to allow for the Iron Belle Trail to cross.

At the regular meeting, Trustee Paul White asked about the railroad crossing and the bridge.

Director Best said there are three challenges. The bridge is only so wide and the sidewalk is on the opposite side from where the path is to go. He said it won’t be 10 feet on the bridge, but probably will be six feet.

The second challenge is the railroad crossing has to be at grade. There are rules on how the crossing goes and the timing of the lights, he said.

Third, “We listened to the residents and eliminated the crossing of E. Huron River Drive at Edison Lake Road,” he said, adding they are trying to move the trail back from the road because of the speed.

In other business at the Feb. 18 regular meeting, the board:

• Approved the supervisor’s reappointments of Joe Baskin and Victor DeLibera to the Downtown Development Authority with terms to expire March 9, 2024;

• Approved the appointment of John Herman to the Board of Zoning Appeals with a term to expire Dec. 1, 2022;

• Approved a Corrective Action Plan in accordance with PA 202 of 2017, Protecting Local Government Retirement and Benefit Act, which mandates local units of government have a corrective plan to fund OPEB liability by 40% within 30 years. As of Dec. 31, 2018, VBT’s retiree health care plan was funded 13.8%, thus requiring a corrective plan. After a study by an acturarial firm, plan reevisions were made and this plan will be presented to the Michigan Department of Treasury for certification. An application for a waiver was submitted by the township and disapproved and the plan was required;

• Presented a proclamation celebrating 100 years of women’s suffrage to the League of Women Voters and accepted plaques for the mParks 2020 Outstanding Park Design Award for the Quirk Park Splash Pad;

• Heard Barbara Rogalle Miller ask the board to think about appointing a cultural committee or commission, the name is not important. She said the township needs to be looking down the road. She said cultural groups are growing, but only the Historical Society has a home. She asked the board to look at the highest and best use of its buildings. She said there is no place for the Belleville Area Council for the Arts to meet or store their records. The Belleville Chorus, Band, and other groups are in the same situation. She would like them to look at the real estate the township owns. She said she doesn’t wish to demean anyone, but the community is getting more sophisticated and they need a home. “We need a committee to assess the needs of the various cultural organizations,” she said. Trustee White said when he was supervisor the township had a cultural committee and it was dismissed after he left office. He told Miller he supports her request. Supervisor McNamara told Miller, “Your idea just took seed”;

• Heard Ranjeev Puri of Canton introduce himself. He is running for state representative in the 21st District to replace term-limited Kristy Pagan; and

• Heard Treasurer Sharry Budd say she has a letter from the township attorney that says the source of funds is important and if they are earmarked for a particular use. She said she has a list of the donors who gave for the employee Christmas meal. “It was not illegal,” Treasurer Budd said, referring to Trustee White’s questions at a previous meeting. “We can put donations in a fund to hold them,” said Trustee Reggie Miller. Trustee Sherry Frazier said, “I understand the concern. If somebody looks at the voucher list, it looks like $700 coats for kids and an employee luncheon. Looks like the township is paying for it.” She suggested a separate ledger for donations, noting what they are used for. Trustee White said when he looks at the voucher list it looks like the township is paying for these things. “It is illegal to use township funds for a Christmas party. If we comingle private donations in public funds it becomes public funds,” he said. He wants no misunderstandings. Trustee Kevin Martin said this is a practice known as a pass-through and they can document where the checks were from. “To keep saying it’s illegal, it’s wrong,” he said. Miller said, “It’s earmarked. Comingled? No.” Frazier said they should clarify where the money comes from and Budd said they should make a note that it is paid for by donation. Clerk Leon Wright said people who look at the voucher list don’t know what they are looking at and should call the township for information. McNamara said, “Three years, same complaint.” He said they have three legal opinions that say the same thing. Frazier said, “I think we’re in agreement — to improve the notation.” White added, that Coats for Kids is for a public purpose and it’s different than the Christmas party for employees. “They make money and can buy their own lunch.”