VBT approves police partnership with SOOAR practices

At its Sept. 7 zoom meeting the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees adopted the first reading of an ordinance that links its police enforcement of drug paraphernalia laws with SOOAR (Strategies to Overcome Obstacles and Avoid Recidivism), based in Belleville.

The amendment exempts from criminal penalty persons in possession of paraphernalia if those persons are enrolled in the SOOAR program, at an officer’s discretion.

The SOOAR program is intended to prevent the spread of infectious disease and provide assistance for drug treatment.

SOOAR Executive Director Valerie Kelley-Bonner said her program works with those suffering from HIV, Hep C, thoughts of suicide, and COVID, along with those on drugs.

She said they meet with people and are connected to the Wayne/Oakland Integrated Health program, with faith and prayers a part of the program. Bonner said they give Narcan out and toiletries.

“We are honored you are beginning this conversation and considering changing your ordinance,” she said to the board.

Trische Duckworth, founder/executive director of “Survivors Speak” and director of SOOAR’s program development and outreach, said they are out there week after week and they are more than a harm-reduction program.

“We meet people where they are,” she said.

“It’s a proven system for helping our community,” said Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara.

These statements were made at the beginning of the meeting under public comments on unfinished and new business.

When the ordinance amendment came up for board discussion, Police Lt. Charles Bazzy said this change allows the police to refrain from prosecuting drug paraphernalia.

Supervisor McNamara said SOOAR provides utensils for drugs and if you are in the SOOAR program you won’t get prosecuted. “If not, we prosecute,” he said.

When Trustee Reggie Miller asked if this program was like “Help Without Handcuffs” and Lt. Bazzy said that was different and is a volunteer effort in law enforcement.

“Our program differs by the approach,” Bonner said. “Both help.”

“It’s not abstinence-based at first,” she said, adding they meet the participants where they are. She explained how they come up with a code for each person and have the code on a VBT card that also says SOOAR.

Bonner said often mental health concerns are causing what their clients are doing.

“In Inkster in June when we rolled out, we had 25-30 enrolled, a tremendous amount,” she said, adding they passed out 100 Narcan kits a month and went to trailer parks, motels, and other places.

“We’re working with the state of Michigan on this and each community is different. We can tailor the program to VBT.”

Trustee Miller referred to a proclamation on mental health passed by the board a year or two ago. “If we can save one life or stop the stigma…”

“They are not going to stop until they are ready,” Bonner said, noting SOOAR is looking for people in the community to train as coaches.

Clerk Leon Wright said his wife has a master’s degree from the University of Michigan and worked in mental health until the hospitals were closed. Now she works with a psychiatrist, who has a large load of patients.

“These people need help,” said Supervisor McNamara, noting that police officers are now learning to be mental health counselors. He said there are not enough mental health offenders for the township to justify hiring someone full-time for this.

“The cops thought this was a good idea,” he said, adding the police have had 160 a year of those having mental health problems. “This is one of the things we can do.”

“We would like to train coaches in the community,” Bonner repeated. “People who you least expect need help.” She told of an elderly woman who overdosed at fellowship hall. She had knee surgery and was in a lot of pain and her pain medication was too strong for her. They had to give her Narcan.

Bonner also serves on the Belleville Downtown Development Authority.

In other business at the one-hour-and-33-minute meeting on Sept. 7, the board:

• Approved a Master Services Agreement with Plante Moran Cresa for independent real estate advisory services. The agreement sets hourly rates for Plante Moran Cresa employees and lists a number of properties owned by the township that will be considered for their best uses and maintenance. Each project will be presented as a Task Order with a formal quote and will be brought back to the board for approval. “This is kind of a big deal for us,” McNamara said. “It will allow us to move forward to become a premier community”;

• Approved the first reading of an ordinance adopting the state law regarding animal cruelty as a township ordinance. Lt. Bazzy said this mirrors the state ordinance for animal cruelty as a local ordinance. With the state ordinance police would have to go to the Wayne County Prosecutor for charges and the prosecutors are overwhelmed with work. “Who knows how long that would take?” Township prosecutor Angela Mannarino said this allows them to handle the state statute locally at 34th District Court;

• Approved department fee schedules with the effective date of Jan. 1, 2022. McNamara said the fees are the same as last year, with minor changes to electrical and planning fees. Water and sewer fees will be presented separately;

• Heard Steven Darke’s public comment saying he hopes they are continuing to work on the intersection cameras. He suggested adding the Michigan Avenue / Denton Road intersection to the list. McNamara said they are holding off on some projects to see if they will be getting the grants available for them. He said he believes they’ll get $300,000 for the cameras and $500,000 to $600,000 for dispatch. “There’s a lot of money out there,” agreed Clerk Wright. “I’d say, go for the grants”;

• Heard McNamara announce that he just got word that VBT will get a $2,972,168 grant through the state of Michigan;

• Heard a report from State Rep. Ranjeev Puri on legislative matters. He also said he is starting his new Student Advisory Group for high school students to educate younger residents on local government. He said they had 70 students in the first cohort;

• Approved the 2021-25 MDOT Performance Resolution for Governmental Agencies, required for operations within state highway rights of way. This will allow the township’s water and sewer department to perform work within MDOT right of way; and

• Removed from the agenda proposed approval of the Mallinckrodt plc bankruptcy plan as it pertains to ongoing opioid litigation because their acceptance is premature since the agreement isn’t quite ready.