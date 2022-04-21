VBT announces June 1 meeting, online survey on use of museum

Van Buren Township has announced a Museum Visioning Workshop will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 at the Belleville Area District Library.

Residents of the tri-communities of Belleville, Sumpter Township and Van Buren Township will be asked to provide recommendations and insight to help with plans for the museum’s use.

There also will be an online survey on the topic in May. The public is invited to visit the Van Buren Township website, https://vanburen-mi.org, in May to participate in the survey.

The museum carries historical artifacts from the three communities, but it is owned by Van Buren Township and located in the heart of the City of Belleville.