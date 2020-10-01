VBT announces fall photo contest, with winners in Independent

The Van Buren Township Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a photo contest, inviting residents to submit their fall color photos online or by email for the whole month of October. All photos must be taken in VBT.

Each week the winning photo will be published in the Independent, in the Parks and Rec. social media account, and on the township website. Cell phone photos are encouraged. Starting Oct. 5 and ending Oct. 26 winners will be chosen each week and announced the following week.

For information, email communications@vanburen-mi.org or call Alysha Albrecht at (734) 740-0547.