VBPS considers selling property for pot shop

As soon as the zoning for marijuana facilities in the city of Belleville was announced, two to three people called the Van Buren Public Schools right away.

School Supt. Pete Kudlak explained the situation at Monday’s regular school board meeting in which he asked the board to consider putting the nine acres of the former Career Technical Center on Sumpter Road back on the market.

The property is one of those within the zoning district for marijuana businesses.

After a lively discussion Monday, the board agreed to not take action yet and to wait until its next meeting on Feb. 8 to take a vote on putting the property back on the market.

Meanwhile, they will check with their friends and relatives on how they feel about a school district selling property for a “drug store.” Supt. Kudlak agreed to put out a parent survey for input from parents throughout the whole district, not just the city of Belleville.

Supt. Kudlak said a person in California used Google Earth to check out the property and saw the for sale sign with the school district’s real estate agent and his number. They called Paul Armstrong and the property has been shown three times recently. But the property had been taken off the market by a school board vote.

Kudlak said the CTC had been put up for sale and there was hardly any interest. The district had planned to build a new warehouse on the property where the Early Childhood Center is being built next to the high school. But, for various reasons the childhood center building was moved north to Davis Street there was no longer room for a warehouse.

The board decided to take the CTC property off the market and keep the warehouse where it is. They also voted to demolish the building adjoining Sumpter Road.

Kudlak said in November Belleville voters passed an ordinance allowing dispensaries for marijuana in certain areas and, “Our property sits right in the middle of it.”

He said the property had first been listed for $750,000, on Armstrong’s recommendation. The price had been reduced to $725,000 and finally to $650,000, when there was little interest.

Recently, he was offered cash for the most recent land price and then, it went up to $1.5 million to $1.6 million.

Kudlak said if the district sold it now, “It would be a facility that sells marijuana.”

In the board’s packet was the front page of the Dec. 17 Belleville Area Independent with a map of the area approved for marijuana shops, with the district’s property in the middle area.

“We’re the southern-most property,” Kudlak said.

“If we’re choosing to list it at that price, the top bidder would be a marijuana facility,” Kudlak said.

He said they would have to figure out where to move the warehouse and there is space on the school property at Owen, Elwell, and Haggerty. The location wouldn’t be as good as what they have now, he said.

Kudlak said the negatives would be the district has to move the warehouse and that they would be selling it to someone who sells marijuana.

Board president Amy Pearce said the school district didn’t make the decision on the zoning and that decision was made by the city.

“My concern is how you feel about having to move the warehouse,” president Pearce said. “If our school district can bring $1 million for that property, I’m in favor.”

Treasurer Simone Pinter said the district has signs on every one of its properties saying “this is a drug-free facility” and if the district sells the property they are going to put in a drug store and with that comes the riff raff.

“I’m representing 25,000 people and their students and am I telling them it’s OK to sell drugs outside the school door?” treasurer Pinter asked.

Secretary Darlene Gerick asked if the board is being fiscally responsible if it can get $1 million for the district. If the district turns down the money, the car wash could get it, she said.

Pinter said being fiscally responsible is good, but her concern is the children. “We are selling it as a school,” she said.

Secretary Gerick said if the school still had the property listed, it could have been sold without the district knowing what it would be used for.

Pinter said they would be putting drugs right outside the doors to three schools.

Pearce said this is not within 1,000 feet of the schools.

“I can tell them you can’t use drugs in school, but I’m going to sell drugs” close by, Pinter said.

Pearce said the decision was made outside the board’s level and the Belleville City Council made the decision.

“It’s legal,” said Kelly Owen. “We’re not selling anything illegal … We took it off the market and they approached us. It’s not illegal and I don’t see an issue with it.”

Calvin Hawkins said he thinks about the revenue for the school. He said he’d like to get a view of the residents of the community.

“We do not have to vote on this tonight,” agreed Pearce, adding they can go out and talk to people in the community.

Dionne Falconer asked how the district would spend the money besides building a new warehouse.

Kudlak said the district would decide on how they want to spend it and they can spend it anyway they want. They would have to build a warehouse.

James Williams said for an 8,000-square-foot building it would be about $750,000, “but it would be brand-new, up to date, and the maintenance would be down for a long time.” He said they could find a building already constructed and do renovations to it.

Board members speculated on how long it would take for someone to get a license.

Board vice president Susan Featheringill said it has been mentioned that a split of the property could be considered to keep the part where the warehouse is.

After more discussion, and agreement to put off a decision until after more information is gathered, Kudlak said, “How lucky I am to have this board.”

In other business at Monday’s meeting, the board:

• Heard an update on construction of the early childhood center and a report on the bond funds from Rod Kakoczki of Plante Moran Cresa. He said they are looking for an October finish. He said structural steel is starting to arrive and he expects the roof to be on in the middle to the end of February. In March the roofing and windows will be installed to get it weather tight for inside work;

• Approved the resignation of Laverne Ellis, a district-wide floater paraprofessional, after less than a year of service as of Jan. 11 for personal reasons;

• Approved general fund budget amendments;

• Approved naming the new building now under construction next to the high school as “The Early Childhood Center of Van Buren Public Schools,” as recommended by the Naming Committee. The committee worked through a list of 50 proposed names and got a more manageable list after a staff survey before coming to a consensus on this name; and

• Tabled the proposed signing of the IRS Closing Agreement Form 2848 relating to the 3% retiree healthcare contributions the ORS started collecting years ago and the taxability of those deductions. Van Buren has been treating the 3% as tax exempt all along, so this issue does not impact this district, according to Sara Cortese, Director of Finance. But after discussion, the board set a special meeting for Feb. 4. There is a deadline they are hoping will be extended so they will have more time. If not, they will make a decision at the special meeting.