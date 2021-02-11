VB School Board decides not to sell nine acres for pot shop

After the Jan. 25 Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education meeting where there was much discussion about whether to consider selling nine acres on Sumpter Road that was sure to be used for a pot shop, a survey was taken of parents and staff.

At Monday’s regular meeting of the school board, School Supt. Pete Kudlak reported that in the survey 73.6% of the parents and staff said the district should sell the property even if it is sure to be used in the marijuana industry.

But, after a brief discussion, the board took no action to put the property back up for sale and moved on to other business.

Supt. Kudlak explained the background. The property had been put up for sale for $750,000 when the plan was to replace the warehouse on the property with a new warehouse on part of the property purchased from St. Anthony Catholic Church, next to the high school.

But, plans changed when the early childhood development site was moved on that property and the warehouse would no longer fit there. The property was taken off the market at that point.

But after voters in the City of Belleville approved two questions on the Nov. 3 ballot that allowed the marijuana industry to operate in the city, it also had to lay out overlay zoning for these businesses and the school’s property at 414-420 Sumpter Rd. was in that district.

While there had been little interest in the property while it had been up for sale, Kudlak said the district has been receiving a lot of interest over the past few weeks and they needed to decide whether they want to list it again, with the understanding that a marijuana facility will most likely purchase it.

There had been a casual offer of $1.6 million to buy the property that had been for sale for a reduced price of $650,000 when it was taken off the market.

Kudlak said he and James Williams, Director of Buildings and Grounds, talked it over and he said if they sell it for $1.6 million, they would have to begin looking for a place to have a warehouse. They could put it on property they own at the former Elwell School or at Haggerty School or Owen School. Now the estimated cost to build a warehouse is $900,000, so they would have some money left over that could be used to help with replacement of the football field turf or the track, he said.

“We’re not really hurting for money and we could sell it later,” Kudlak said. The property is walkable to the high school and the nine acres could become valuable to them again, he said.

“James and I recommend keeping the property,” Kudlak said, referring to Williams.

Board President Amy Peace said she didn’t have a problem with selling it, but wanted to do what Kudlak and Williams thought would be best. This is not the right time, she said.

Secretary Darlene Gerick said the existing warehouse does need work. She asked how much sinking fund money needs to be used there.

“We’re working on that right now,” Williams replied, adding it would be substantially less than the $900,000 for a new building. He said they need minimal repairs and some parking lot work. He said he would share it with the board when the estimate is complete.

“Nothing imminent,” Kudlak assured them.

“No need for major repairs right now,” Williams agreed.

“We can move forward with the demolition and just hold on to the property,” President Pearce said, referring to the approved demolition of the buildings at the front of the property.

Trustee Kelly Owen asked if by putting the sale on hold and then deciding to sell it, could they be missing out on the present offers?

Kudlak said he recommends not listing it now, but if they find the warehouse needs more work than thought, they could sell it later. He suggested they find a place for the warehouse first before selling the present warehouse property. They could take the time to fix up the property selected before having to move.

“Sell it and then can’t find a place to move is in the wrong order,” Kudlak said.

Pearce said that Owen was right and the district is missing out on a high amount for the property.

“We may find a use for the property and be glad we still have it,” Pearce said, suggesting a place for soccer fields as an example.

“Or, robotics,” Kudlak said.

Treasurer Simone Pinter said she was not in favor of having “a drug store.” She spoke at length at the Jan. 25 meeting in opposition to the sale.

It was pointed out the $1.6 million offer was not in writing.

“Doesn’t mean we’d get $1.6 million,” Kudlak said.

“Some things just aren’t worth the money,” Pinter said.

Pearce said if there is no action taken by the board, “it goes away.”

Kudlak said if it ever comes up again, the Facilities Committee will look into it and make a recommendation.

In other business at Monday’s one-hour-and-42-minute meeting, the board:

• Learned that Jean Smith was selected as the new assistant principal at Owen Intermediate School as of Jan. 25 to replace Andrew Lindsay who resigned for another job opportunity. Smith said she has been with the district for 21 years. Abdul Madyun, Human Resources Director, said 200 people applied for the position;

• Approved the resignation of Janet Blanton at Tyler Elementary as of Jan. 20 after 26 years of service;

• Discussed the monthly reconfirming of the COVID-19 plan, as required by the state. There was a slight change. In January the district was still remote and returned Jan. 19. At the end of the semester some changed from remote to in-person with about 200 K-12 students returning in person. Pearce “shouted out” to the transportation department for all the work preparing for the 200 extra kids;

• Discussed the Extended COVID-19 Plan Progress Report where the NWEA measures the growth in math and reading between fall and the middle of the school year and then at the end. Curriculum Director Jeff Moore said for this year and last year “the data is tricky” because of the students learning in a remote environment from home. “We don’t know how accurate the data is … but it gives us a way to compare and see if they met or exceed growth in reading and math,” he said. Scores in achievement for all students were 44.27% in reading and 46.88% in math;

• Approved the union agreement with the Van Buren Administrators and Supervisors Association as presented by Madyun. He said the contract expired in December and there had been pay freezes for the last few years. He said the pay scale for the last few years had been low for administrators, with the salaries low but degrees counting, influencing employees to earn several degrees. He said it was hard to compare VB salaries to other groups. This agreement removes the educational stipends for administrators and puts that money on a new scale, with a 2% raise they feel is competitive. Owen pointed out the top seven on the list got a $4,000 raise and the bottom seven got their salary cut $465 for the year. “That would make me angry,” she said. Kudlak said they are losing the educational bonus and this is the way to make it work. Board vice president Susan Featheringill said the $4,000 is based on a new salary schedule and they will not get $4,000 more than last year, just that on the salary scale. Madyun said they had to do “funny math to make it work.” He said it’s “different and unique” and “we came up with what worked … VBASA gave up money to make it work…” Featheringill said the board should have received a copy of the new salary schedule and Madyun apologized;

• Discussed the School Board Operating Procedures and made suggestions to change the wording in several ways before it is before them for a vote at the next meeting;

• Was presented with background information on candidates for the Michigan Association of School Board of Directors. The Van Buren board will vote at its next meeting. Van Buren is in Region 8 and there are four people running, none from Wayne County;

• Heard Kudlak explain how the district will be handling snow days. He said the district is allowed six snow days and there are only district snow days. If a snow day is taken and a second snow day is expected remote students would have school, but the district would still have two days. He said if they get close to the six days and they know a snowstorm is coming, they could tell the teachers it would be a snow day and teachers can go home with all the materials necessary to teach from home. “Calling it a snow day at 6 a.m. is not fair,” Kudlak said; and

• Heard that Angela Mears asked virtually how many kids wanted to switch from remote to in-person and couldn’t and Kudlak replied it was 30 in K-8.