VB Civic Fund closes down with major grant for community center

The Van Buren Civic Fund is committing its remaining funds to a major grant towards the new Van Buren Township Community Center. The fund balance of close to $1 million will be used to construct a teen center, an outdoor event space and an indoor play area for youngsters at the center.

Van Buren Civic Fund was launched in 2004 with a generous donation of $1 million from Visteon Corporation as it moved to new headquarters in Van Buren Township. The purpose of the Civic Fund has been to support projects and endeavors that reduce the burden of providing VBT municipal services and enhance the quality of life for township residents.

For the past 16 years the Civic Fund supported high quality municipal services and capital improvements throughout VBT. Created as a 501(c)3 charitable organization, the Civic Fund invested Visteon’s contribution, raised additional support from businesses and donors and awarded 70 project grants totaling more than $ 925,000.

The Civic Fund has been governed by a Board of Directors made up of township citizens and business representatives plus representation from Visteon and the VBT board. Supervisor Cindy King served as the first local government representative, followed by Treasurer Sharry Budd.

Craig Atchinson, current president of the Van Buren Civic Fund, said, “The Civic Fund considers community needs, and seeks to make a positive, lasting difference in VBT. Closing out VBCF with this major grant to the Van Buren’s new Community Center invests in quality of life for our residents now and in the future.”

Among the local government endeavors and community organizations awarded VBCF grants are Van Buren Township Police and Fire, Parks and Recreation, Clerk’s Office, Senior Center, and Belleville Area Museum and Archives. Grants have been awarded to Van Buren Public Schools, also Van Buren Soccer and Van Buren Area Little League, Belleville Lacrosse Athletic Association, Belleville Area Council for the Arts, Belleville Area District Library, and Friends of Michigan Animal Rescue.

Some major VBCF-funded projects include:

• Splash Pad, $200,000;

• Emergency sirens, $116,700;

• Police dive trailer $24,800, motorcycle $ 23,950, car video system $20,700;

• Fire safety training “Smoke House,” $12,000; defibrillators, gas detectors and ballistic vests, $31,400;

• Parks and Recreation Quirk Park bleacher seating, fencing and dugouts, $25,800; emergency call boxes $27,000; pickleball court amenities, $16,000;

• Cemetery wrought iron fencing, $26,000;

• Museum archival equipment and storage, $18,700; exhibit materials $13,400;

• Election computers, storage, and supplies, $28,150;

• Seniors’ 16-passenger van, $23,700; appliances and exercise equipment, $15,400; and

• Van Buren Public Schools technology and robotics $27,000; sports equipment, $25,000; lighted school zone signs, $22,300.

The Van Buren Civic Fund gratefully thanks Visteon and many generous contributors over the years. Their valued support has had a lasting impact for Van Buren Township government, residents, and local organizations, Atchinson said.

