Van Buren Twp. rehires Ron Akers in surprise agenda item on 6-1 vote

On July 2, 2019, Van Buren Township Board of Trustees sent off a valued employee to his new position as Public Services Director in Ypsilanti by honoring him with a framed resolution signed by every member of the board.

Ronald A. Akers had been with the township for four years and the resolution credited him with several significant economic development projects in VBT, for an approximate total investment of $300 million in the township and adding 1,000 new jobs in the community. The projects included Subaru, Ashley Capital’s Crossroads North Distribution Center, Mayser USA’s manufacturing facility, Menards, JPMC’s site security upgrades, and US Signals Data Center.

He was first hired as VBT Director of Planning and Economic Development in August 2015 at a salary of $70,000.

At the July 19 regular meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, the personal services agreement for Akers was added to the agenda and then approved on a 6-1 vote, with Trustee Kevin Martin casting the only no vote.

He said it was because of the process Supervisor Kevin McNamara used in hiring Akers and he had nothing against Akers himself.

Akers was rehired as VBT Municipal Services Director, a new position, that will oversee the departments of Public Services, Planning and Economic Development, and Water and Sewer, at a salary of $98,000.

McNamara said he was very excited that Akers said yes.

“We are glad he came to his senses and came back,” said Trustee Sherry Frazier.

Trustee Martin said this is a new position and he wanted to know where the money was coming from.

Supervisor McNamara said they were seeking assistants in three department and there’s money left in the three budgets.

Trustee Martin asked who came up with the job description and McNamara said they got the job description from Canton.

Human Resources Director Nicole Sumpter agreed they got it from Canton.

“Did you have input?” Trustee Reggie Miller asked Director Sumpter and Sumpter replied that she saw it.

Martin asked if it was taken to Akers before she saw it and Sumpter replied, “Human Resources is responsible for all job descriptions.”

“Who got this from Canton?” Martin asked and Sumpter replied she did when she was told Akers was being hired.

“How did we establish the rate of pay?” Martin asked and McNamara said it was through negotiations.

“I just found out on Friday that we were doing this and would be expected to vote on Tuesday,” Martin said. “Why did we just hear about it on Friday? Why not talk about it beforehand? It was pushed forward in three or four days.”

McNamara said they were looking for an administrative assistant and discovered Akers was out looking for a job. He said when they say yes, they have to move. He said the next board meeting would have been on Aug. 2 but it is the day of the election so it had to be cancelled.

“He wanted to make sure he had a job before he gave his 60-day notice,” McNamara said of Akers. “I try not to keep anything from you.”

Treasurer Sharry Budd said McNamara contacted her and Clerk Leon Wright.

“This was kind of the job that Matt [Best] had,” McNamara said. Best no longer works for the township.

Martin said the full-time elected officers were aware, but the trustees were not made aware before Friday and they were expected to vote on Tuesday.

“My problem is with the process…” Martin said. “If they needed help, why didn’t we advertise … How did we know he was available?” Martin asked.

McNamara replied that somebody said Akers was look for a job. When Martin asked who, McNamara replied that someone from another municipality contacted Van Buren Township for a reference for Akers.

Sumpter told McNamara to stop talking publicly about the details and he did and took the 6-1 vote.

During Public Comment at the end of the meeting, resident Reg Ion thanked Martin for the no vote and called the action a “shady hire.”

When he was first hired in 2015, the background information given said Akers lived in Wyandotte and had graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a bachelor of science degree in Public Administration and Regional Planning. He was due to finish up his graduate degrees in Public Administration and Economic Development at Wayne State University.

He has worked for Blair Township in Northwestern Michigan, Whitewater Township outside Traverse City and before coming to Van Buren Township in 2015 was serving at Genoa Township in Livingston County as zoning official.