Van Buren Twp. Police ask people to lock their cars, even in the garage

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Van Buren Township Police Lt. Charles Bazzy said with the colder weather people are warming their cars up in their driveways and leaving their keys in unlocked cars.

He said township residents lost a couple of cars this way but they were recovered in Washtenaw County, the work of juveniles.

“We want to remind people not to leave their cars unlocked, don’t leave valuables in the cars, and don’t leave valuables in plain sight,” Lt. Bazzy said.

He said recent car thefts resulted when three people left their keys in their cars.

“Locks were invented to keep people honest,” Lt. Bazzy said.

He noted a juvenile police had problems with before is 17 but the law has changed and he is still in juvenile court. He asked parents to monitor their children’s activities.

He asked people to lock their cars even when in the garage because although they had locked the garage door after themselves other family members may not do so.

Nov. 15 Black Ice

Lt. Bazzi said VBT dispatch reported seven vehicle crashes in the township on Monday morning, between 4 and 7 a.m. when black ice was experienced on roadways. He said two of those vehicle owners said they wished no reports. There was one crash in the City of Belleville, he said.