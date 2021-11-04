Van Buren Twp. Parks & Rec. Dept. seeks public input for master plan

The Van Buren Parks and Recreation Department is growing and this is the time for residents to let the township know what they want in their community parks.

By taking a survey, residents will be adding information to help form a master plan for the whole Parks and Recreation system. This plan will shape the department and its impact on the Van Buren community over the next five years – 2022 to 2026.

The department invites the public to provide feedback on experiences and opinions on the parks and recreation facilities, programs, and services offered by the township and comment on any improvements or new initiatives you would like to see in the future.

Public input in this plan is important to helping the township make the best investments in parks and recreation over the next five years. This anonymous survey takes five minutes to complete. Participants must complete surveys by Monday, Nov. 8.

Follow this web address to do the survey online (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VBParks2021) or fill out a paper copy at the Parks and Recreation offices at township hall.