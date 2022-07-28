Van Buren Township welcomes Pickleball Courts with ribbon-cutting ceremony

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held Monday morning, July 25, at Van Buren Township’s new $262,590 Pickleball Courts at the corner of Denton and Beckley roads.

Supervisor Kevin McNamara cut the ribbon to the township’s new “Pickle Park” with the help of U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. Six township board members attended the celebration along with contractor Mark Davenport, Community Services Director Elizabeth Renaud, Executive Assistant Tammy Dohring, Recreation Director Jennifer Zaenglein, Deputy Police Chief Joshua Monte, Belleville City Councilman/Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce president Steve Jones, Public Services Director Larry Luckett, Human Resources Director Nicole Sumpter, pickleball players, and friends.

The deteriorated Harbour Club tennis courts on 0.90 acre were leased by the township for 10 years for $1 per year from new apartment complex owners The Habitat Company and the township paid to refurbish the site into two tennis courts and four pickleball courts. A 20’x70’ cantilevered shade sail and four-seated tables were added with a grant of $43,239.40 from the Van Buren Civic Fund.

Supervisor McNamara said pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports of our time and this court is the “nicest pickleball court in the area.” It’s also on the route of the Iron Belle Trail, he said.

When Congresswoman Dingell said she heard pickleball was “like ping pong, only you stand on the table,” Supervisor McNamara said the two of them should learn together. They stepped onto the court and had some lessons before taking part in the ribbon-cutting for the park.

Elmer Nagy played the National Anthem on his flute during the ribbon-cutting ceremonies

A group that calls themselves the VB Picklers plays pickleball at the new courts from 8 a.m. to noon every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and everyone is welcome to join in, regardless of skill.