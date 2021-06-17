Van Buren Township sets outside job fair from 2-7 p.m., June 23

Van Buren Township will hold a job fair from 2 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, in front of township hall.

They are hiring for salary, seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions, with pay ranging from $1 to $27 per hour.

“We’re really excited to host the first-ever job fair at VBT,” said Human Resources Director Nicole Sumpter. “Tell everyone you know to bring their resume and dress for success!”

There will be on-the-spot interviews for firefighters, fire inspectors, water workers, public services superintendent, public services account clerk, park maintenance and gatehouse staff, dispatchers, and more.

For more information email nsumpter@vanburen-mi.org .