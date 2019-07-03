Van Buren Township sets opioid awareness forum, Narcan training Sept. 12

Van Buren Township, in cooperation with the Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority, announces a free Opioid Awareness Forum and Narcan Training session on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Wayne County Community College District, 9555 Haggerty Rd., Van Buren Township.

Speakers will include VBT Police Officer Ryan McCormick, Patrick Stropes of Growth Works, U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, and Darlene Owens, Director of Substance Use Disorder at DWMHA.

Fire Chief Amy Brow and Trustee Reggie Miller will serve as moderators.

Sign-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the forum starting promptly at 6 p.m. followed by questions and answers with the public and Narcan training. Those staying for training will have the opportunity to receive free Narcan kits, valued at over $100. The event is expected to conclude at 7:45 p.m.