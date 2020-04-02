Van Buren Township running without sickness among employees

On Tuesday morning, March 31, Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara gave the following report on how the township is doing during the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed the doors to all offices except the police department:

All departments are responding to voice mails. We are handling business that we can, either remotely or by special entry (rarely).

Fire is responding to a lot of calls. HVA is taking the majority of the direct Corona contact runs. No major fires, we are fully staffed, and no one is out sick or on quarantine.

Cops are strong with no one out sick or on quarantine. Our runs have greatly reduced due to businesses being closed. We are changing shifts around to minimize exposure.

We are on modified shifts, 4 days on at 12 hours and then eight days off.

We are inspecting all personnel when they come in to work.

Citizens are helping us and coming by to offer support and are dropping off masks and sanitizer at the police and fire stations.

Senior citizens are still operating the Meals on Wheels on Mondays with five meals delivered.

Food Bank is the third Thursday of the month.

We are calling the homebound and calling other residents that want us to check in on them.

If you need food, call 211 (not 911). The state will send it through the system and you will get food.

If you need to be on the Food Bank system call VBT Seniors at (734) 699-8918.

The clerk’s office and the treasurer are operating on skeletal shifts. They are processing payroll, accounts payable and we have had five burials and a lot of tax and water bills. They are keeping everything running.