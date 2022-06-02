Van Buren TODAY magazine apologizes to Sumpter Twp. for error

Sumpter Township received an apology from Community Publishing & Marketing, the publisher of Van Buren TODAY, because in its last edition it wrote about Sumpter Fest, with a picture and dates for this year’s event.

“We didn’t realize the information we obtained from the internet was old and inaccurate,” the apology states.

The writer, who did not sign a name, said, “I will provide a retraction and clarification” in the Van Buren TODAY magazine which comes out in August. The writer looks forward to “touting the Sumpter Country Fest in 2023 if it materializes.” The correction is posted on the Sumpter Township homepage.