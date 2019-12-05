Van Buren School Board considers policy changes on vaping, drones, more

The Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education discussed changes to 20 policies for their first readings at its regular meeting Nov. 25.

The changes were explained by Trustee Amy Pearce on behalf of the Board Policy Committee, on which Trustee Calvin Hawkins and board Vice President Susan Featheringill also sit.

Changes included not allowing vaping and e-cigarettes on school property, erection of no-smoking signs on school property, no use of tobacco on school property and no tobacco sponsors for anything.

Also, a new policy is about opioid antagonists, like Narcon, that may be administered by a trained staff member and if they believe the individual is having an opioid overdose they must call 911.

They also will require fingerprints for childcare, preschool, and early childhood development volunteers, and will check on whether Head Start and others on school property are properly vetting their employees and volunteers.

Also, there are prohibitions of employees referring students for abortions, as well as no romantic or sexual relationships with students and no alcohol, cigarettes or drugs on school property.

Policies on evaluations for school administrators were discussed along with state aid for English Learners and immigrant children.

Also, no small unmanned drones are allowed on school property unless the superintendent approves it.

The policy changes will be back for final approval at the board’s next meeting on Dec. 9. The changes were recommended by NEOLA mainly to coincide with new state laws.

NEOLA partners with the Michigan Association of School Boards to provide policy service for public schools. It currently serves 506 clients in Michigan.

In other business at its 28-minute open meeting, the board also:

• Approved the resignation of Lauren Vasquez after less than a year of service at Belleville High School as of Nov. 27 and the hiring of Charles Takasy as a third-grade teacher at Rawsonville Elementary;

• Approved the retirement of Sandra Armstrong from Haggerty Early Childhood Development program after 26 years of service as of Jan. 6 and the hiring of Amy Dossey as a paraprofessional at Edgemont Elementary School as of Nov. 18;

• Heard retired teacher Ginny Gearns thank the school board and staff for their hard work and positive attitude. She said she hopes the teachers are recognizing the changes, but she knows some are still “a little shaky.” She refers to the past administration that had the teaching staff in turmoil;

• Heard Director of Special Services Karen Johnston praise the NJROTC that helped the seniors set up the room for their craft show on Nov. 23 and then helped clean up the room after the show was over;

• Heard Trustee Pearce say she talked with Marine Matthew Barr who runs the NJROTC and he has 85 kids already in the program. He told her he is always looking for opportunities for them to volunteer in the community. “He’s been dynamic,” said School Supt. Pete Kudlak. “He’s a very, very cool guy,” Pearce agreed;

• Heard Supt. Kudlak speak of the hard-fought battle the BHS football team had the previous Saturday when it lost its game in the state semi finals. “We look forward to next year,” Kudlak said. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, he said, “I’m glad the board took a chance on me a couple of years back. I couldn’t be happier”;

• Heard other board members talk about the football team and the heartbreaking loss, with Trustee Hawkins noting the BHS football team is well-known throughout the state. Trustee Simone Pinter suggested they get the football team and the NJROTC to walk in the Winter Fest parade;

• Heard board president Keith Johnston encourage board members to promote the pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 7 at the Fourth Street Square during Winter Fest to raise funds for a group that helps children in the area covered by the 34th District Court; and

• Went into closed-door session to evaluate the superintendent and came back in to regular session only to adjourn.