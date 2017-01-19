Van Buren Public Schools set online auction to sell surplus

The Van Buren Public Schools has contracted with Biddergy.com to sell surplus assets.

For sale are Ford tractors, woodshop equipment, metal shop equipment, school desks, professional lighting controls, kitchen equipment, sporting goods, electronics, maintenance equipment, pianos, and more.

Pre-auction inspection was set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Edgemont Elementary School. The online auction is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at www.biddergy.com .

Post-auction removal is Friday, Jan. 20, and Monday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals who wish to participate, but do not have computer access may contact Biddergy.com at (866) 260-1611.