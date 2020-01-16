Van Buren Fire Fights put out Jan. 5 blaze at Cork and Bottle

At 1:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, the Van Buren Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Cork and Bottle party store, 1000 Sumpter Rd.

Fire Marshal Dave McInally said that since the store was practically across the street from VBT Fire Station #1, the fire crew arrived immediately.

He said the fire was in the back room near the hot water tank and it may be that stock was stored too close to the water heater.

He said there was minor damage to the back room, and significant water damage throughout the store, plus some smoke damage.

McInally said the owners may be able to repair the damage and reopen within a week or so.