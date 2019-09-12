Van Buren fire fighters help Ypsilanti Twp., Augusta with house fire

The first Ypsilanti Township fire truck to arrive at the scene of a raging house fire Saturday night was temporarily taken out of commission by a falling power line, according to published reports.

Flames had engulfed the first floor of a two-story, vacant home in the 7900 block of Rawsonville Road when the first fire truck arrived about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8.

A power line fell on top of the truck and the crew had to abandon the pumper and bring in a second truck. No fire fighters were injured.

Fire crews from Van Buren and Augusta townships, along with the City of Ypsilanti, assisted with the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.