Van Buren fire fighters battle grass fire Sunday, house fire Monday

At 4:46 Sunday afternoon, May 2, Van Buren Township fire fighters were called to battle a three-acre grass fire on Hannan Road, bordering the metropark.

Fire Chief David McInally said the fire was in the woodlands and it was put out without any injuries. He said the grass is dry and easily ignited.

On Monday morning, May 3, at 5:30, VBT fire fighters were called to a house fire on Assembly Hill in Presidential Estates. Chief McInally said a BBQ grille was placed against the outside of the building with hot coals, probably charcoal, still inside.

The siding, walls, and three rooms and contents were burned. He said Ypsilanti Township came for mutual aid, as it always does in that area.