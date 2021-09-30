Used book sales resume at Belleville Area District Library

The Friends of the Library have expanded their used book sale area in the lobby of the Belleville Area District Library. The Friends invite all to shop the shelves of the spacious Friends’ Nook.

The fiction section includes: best sellers, romance, sci/fi and fantasy, teens and young adults and children’s books. Non-Fiction collections include: biography, business, cookbooks, hobbies & crafts, history, humor, literature, medical/health, poetry, and more.

Adult hardcover books are $1, paperbacks are $.50, oversized paperbacks are $.75. Children’s hardcovers are $.50 and paperbacks are $.25.

The collection of digital media includes a wide variety of DVDs, Blue Rays, CDs, and audio books, all are priced at $1 each.

Used book sale income is used for summer reading programs, Harvest Fest and other library activities.

A new Puzzle Exchange has been added. “Bring a Puzzle and Take a Puzzle” is free of charge.

The Friends of the Library have been reorganizing and board meetings are now in-person in the library board room. The public is invited to attend. New ideas for future programs and fundraising for the library are welcome. The next board meetings will be at 10 a.m. on the following Saturdays: Oct. 2, Nov. 13, and Dec. 11.

Membership information and application forms can be found on the library website: www.belleville.lib.mi.us.