Update: 3 vehicles, 1 teen hit by gunshots at Main / Denton

On Tuesday, April 27, at approximately 8 p.m., the Belleville Police Department and the Van Buren Twp. Police Department were dispatched to the area of the Belleville Road Bridge and Denton Road for multiple 911 calls regarding shots being fired from a black-colored sedan at other vehicles.

Upon arrival officers were able to determine that the black sedan was traveling southbound on Belleville Road. As the vehicle approached the intersection of Denton Road in the left turn lane, an occupant of the vehicle shot several shots at vehicles stopped for the traffic light in the southbound lanes of Belleville Road at Denton.

At this time, three separate vehicles were struck by gun fire. One 16-year-old victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

An alert citizen witness was able to capture the license plate of the suspect vehicle. A short time later, the unoccupied suspect vehicle was located by the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department and was impounded.

A motive for this incident has yet to be identified.

Chief Robinson would like to thank the Van Buren Police Department for their exceptional assistance in this incident as well as the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department for their quick response in locating the suspect vehicle. Chief Robinson stated, “This incident is an example of the unwavering support and partnership we share regional law enforcement partners”.

“This was truly a frightening incident for the victims of this senseless crime. I cannot thank the citizens enough for their true partnership and their willingness to assist us when they witness a crime,” said Chief Robinson.

In an update on Tuesday, Chief Robinson said they are making excellent progress in identifying those involved in this incident and it’s important to note that the city has been working with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners as well as the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office in this investigation.

“We will leverage every law enforcement partnership and follow every lead until the individual(s) responsible for this reckless act of violence are brought to justice as we will never tolerate violent actions being brought into our city,” Chief Robinson said.

“It is the courage of our citizens, victims, and witnesses to step up and be involved that makes all the difference in solving crime in Belleville.”