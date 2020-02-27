University of Minnesota event features Sumpter native Jamarrea Bishop

Jamarrea Bishop, who was born and raised in Sumpter Township, has been honored by being featured in an event at the University of Minnesota.

Bishop, son of Sheena Barnes and the late Freddie Bishop of Inkster, is a father, self-taught artist, and organic intellectual.

A picture of Bishop, who was one of the guest speakers at the Oct. 17-19 event at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, is on the cover and within a program book for the “Black in the Middle: Inaugural Black Midwest Symposium” with the following introduction:

“Drawing from the urban and rural landscapes of Southeast Michigan, he uses found and natural materials to construct architectural models. The miniature structures he creates are speculative and utopian. They represent eco-environments, cultural buildings, and living spaces imagined for black liberation, collectivity, thought and education in the real and imaginary past, present, and future. His work aims to transform how we imagine knowing and be in in the world.”

Bishop recently exhibited his artworks in the Belleville Area Council for the Arts’ Community Art Show at the Belleville Yacht Club.