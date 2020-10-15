Two write-in candidates file in VBT election

Two Van Buren Township residents have filed as write-in candidates for the Nov. 3 election for four-year terms as township board members.

On Oct 2, Michael J. Kole, 13095 Linda Vista, filed as a Republican candidate for trustee.

On Oct. 7, James Chapman, 45122 Hull Rd., filed as a Republican candidate for supervisor. He is also on the ballot for a non-partisan seat on the Belleville Area District Library Board.

These were the write-in filings as of Friday, according to VBT Deputy Clerk Joanne Montgomery. She said the deadline for write-in filings is 4 p.m., Oct. 23.

The ballots have already been printed, so these names are not on the ballot, but votes written in for the candidates that have filed will be counted.