Two women save man’s life with CPR behind Egan’s Pub in Belleville

“They saved that guy,” said Van Buren Township Fire Chief David McInally, referring to lifesaving measures taken by Jackie Floro and Ashley Snider to save a man they found collapsed from a heart attack in the alley behind Egan’s Pub in Belleville recently.

Chief McInally said it was about two weeks ago that the male cook from Egan’s collapsed in the alley and was found by Floro, an employee, and Snider, who was a patron. They immediately started cardio-pulmonary resuscitation.

Chief McInally said he was coming over the Belleville Bridge into Belleville when he heard the call over his radio and he shot down the alley to see if he could help until paramedics could arrive.

He said Belleville Police, Fire and Huron Valley Ambulance arrived and HVA shocked him. The man was taken to the hospital where he reportedly got a pacemaker installed and was able to go home.

McInally said Floro was working at Egan’s and Snider, who is a physical trainer for Belleville High School, was a customer.

“That he was able to get a pacemaker and go home is wonderful,” McInally said. “They saved his life and I think people should know about it.”