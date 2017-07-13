Two public suicides in Van Buren Township on Friday night

Van Buren Township Police report two separate public suicides, both with shotguns, on Friday evening, prior to Saturday’s full moon.

At about 8:44 p.m. Friday, a 41-year-old VBT man pulled his vehicle into a parking space in the parking lot near Planet Fitness. VBT Police Lt. Charles Bazzy said the man had purchased a shot gun. He discharged one round and then with the second round took his own life.

The man lived in the 39000 block of Huron River Drive, in the area that is VBT, but has a Romulus address.

A witness said the man had entered the Dollar Store, came out to his car, moved it to a different parking space, and then shot himself.

At about 11:56 p.m. Friday, a 42-year-old Romulus man, who was confined to a wheel chair, was dropped off at Meijer’s by his friend. He wheeled himself to the park in front of the Belleville Manor mobile home park at 8703 Belleville Road and took his life with a shotgun.

Lt. Bazzy said police learned the man’s wife had committed suicide, as well.

VBT Det. Mike Long was the detective on call and had just laid his head down on a pillow after investigating the first suicide when he was called out for the second suicide.

Social media posts have been saying Van Buren Township is unsafe because of the recent unsolved murder and the suicides.

“It’s safer now than it’s ever been before,” said Lt. Bazzy, noting, “We no longer have all the foolishness we had.

“Look what’s going on to the east and west of us,” he said. “We don’t have any of that.

“This is a really nice community,” Bazzy said. “And, it’s a safe community.”