Two-part WCCC series on American Music set for Sept. 20, Oct. 18

Wayne County Community College Ted Scott Campus at 9555 Haggerty Road, Belleville, will host a two-part series on The American Musical Theatre.

The series is open to the public at no cost. Refreshments will be served.

Part 1 will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20: “From Tin Pan Alley to Leonard Bernstein.”

Part 2 will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18: “From Sondheim to Disney.”

The programs are a historical look at the birth and evolution of Broadway with video clips and recordings of the very best of Broadway. Presenter is Karl Schmidt.

The series is part of the All About the Arts division of the School of Continuing Education. For more information, contact the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center at (734) 374-3232 or visit www.wccd.edu .