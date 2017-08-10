Two fires on Aug. 4 destroy mobile home, house in Van Buren Twp.

At 8:39 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, Van Buren Township fire fighters were called to a mobile home fire at 39 Brandi, just off Michigan Avenue.

Fire Chief Amy Brow said the fire destroyed the mobile home, but there were no injuries. The occupants were not at home at the time of the fire. Chief Brow said the cause of the fire was not yet known.

Also on Friday at 1:52 p.m., VBT fire fighters and police were called to a house fire in the 42000 block of Robson Road. Chief Brow said they pulled two dogs out of the home and gave oxygen to both dogs and monitored them. One dog was in better condition than the other and was taken to an emergency veterinarian.

She said the condition of the second dog was unknown Friday afternoon.

Chief Brow said no one was home at the time of the fire and its cause was unknown. The damage to the house was so severe that people cannot live in it, she said.